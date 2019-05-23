Sioux Empire Leadership Council Formed

Public and private leaders will come together to form the Sioux Empire Leadership Council, a collaborative forum designed to discuss systemic challenges to better serve the community.

According to a release from the city, the Council will be formed by resolution from the respective bodies of Minnehaha County, Lincoln County, the City of Sioux Falls, the Second Judicial Circuit of the Unified Judicial System, the Sioux Falls School District, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, Avera Health and Sanford Health.

The new council will focus on:

Promoting and developing collaboration among city, county, state, education and community stakeholders,

Identify and prioritize strategies to improve the quality of life,

Seek sustainable funding to support innovative, effective and results-based programs, and,

Promote safe and healthy communities

Jason Ball, president and CEO of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, will serve a one-year term as Chair of the Sioux Empire Leadership Council.

Regular quarterly meetings will begin this fall.

Source: City of Sioux Falls