Sioux Empire Fair Receives Top 100 Fairs Recognition
According to the Sioux Empire Fair’s recent press release, the I.F.A.E. has named the Sioux Empire Fair as one of the Top 100 fairs in the country in 2019! This noteworthy distinction is based on the total attendance numbers recorded by the I.F.A.E. during the extravaganza.
There are always a lot of exciting things happening at the second-largest event in the state of South Dakota! Besides the food, the awesome carnival rides, and agricultural activities, the Sioux Empire Fair is known for putting on amazing concerts on the Campbell's Main Stage! The fair has rallied huge names in country music including the most recent being Keith Urban.
Now, country group, Old Dominion is the next headliner preparing to take the Sioux Empire Fair stage in 2020! Ticket information is available here! The Sioux Empire Fair runs from July 31st through August 8th.
I don't know about you, but I'm already counting down the days until the fair!