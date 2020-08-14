Sioux Empire Fair Concert Goer Tests Positive For COVID-19

BREAKING NEWS. According to Dakota News Now, The South Dakota Department of Health states that an individual who attended a concert during the Sioux Empire Fair has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual in question attended the Big and Rich concert in particular on August 3 and was able to transmit the virus to others between the times of 8:30 PM and 12:00 AM.

State health officials say because of the risk of exposure, those who attended the concert should monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

If you do begin to feel sick, stay at home, and seek out medical advice from your doctor.

Source: Dakota News Now.