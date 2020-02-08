Sioux Empire Community Theatre Ready for New season

Some major renovations and a recent move has given the Sioux Empire Community Theatre a new look and a lot more space. The scene and costume shop has early 4,000 square feet to work with and the staff and volunteers are excited for 2020.

According to Production Manager, Jesse Jensen, they are looking for retirees or creative people with daytime availability who enjoy carpentry, scene painting, sewing, and organizing. If you're looking for a creative outlet this is is a great volunteer opportunity.

If you would be a good fir or know someone who would, email jesse@siouxfallstheater.com

Check out the Sioux Empire Community Theatre Facebook page.

Some of the highly anticipated productions coming soon include, Lend Me a Tenor and Beauty and the Beast.

