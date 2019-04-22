Sioux Area Metro Offering Free Bus Rides on Earth Day

Monday, (April 22) is Earth Day, and Sioux Area Metro is teaming up with the city of Sioux Falls to do something special to help commemorate the day.

KSFY TV is reporting that Sioux Area Metro plans to offer free bus rides on fixed routes all day on Monday.

Earth Day is a day set aside each year to acknowledge the things we can be doing for the betterment of the planet. Relying more frequently on public transit is one of those things.

Public transit is an easy way to help the environment because it reduces the number of vehicles on the road each day. It also helps to cut down on the amount of fuel used, and engine emissions in the air.

Jessica Sexe, Sioux Falls Sustainability Coordinator told KSFY, “Our hope is that community members who have never tried taking the bus for their daily commute will use this opportunity to learn how to use the transit system, so in the future they may be more inclined to use alternative forms of transportation to help the environment.”

Monday's Sioux Area Metro free bus ride offer is good for (routes 1 through 19.) See a complete list of route information and schedules here .

Source: KSFY TV