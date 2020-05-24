Sioux Area Metro Increasing Their Services Starting Tuesday

Those of us here in the Sioux Empire that rely on Sioux Area Metro to commute around town will be getting some welcome news starting early this week.

Residents will begin to see more and more city buses traveling the streets of Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now is reporting, that starting on Tuesday (May 26), some of the public transit services will make a return after being suspended or reduced for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Making a return on Tuesday will be routes 1, 2, 5, 11, and 19. All those routes will return to normal operation and run each hour.

According to Dakota News Now, Sioux Area Metro will continue to offer the following services at reduced levels during the pandemic:

All fixed routes will run hourly every weekday.

Fixed routes will begin service at 5:45 AM each weekday.

The last route departure time will be weekdays at 6:45 PM. (With no evening service).

Saturday service will operate pursuant to the normal schedule for both fixed routes and para-transit.

On Sunday (May 24) SAM released a new time schedule to the public. Residents can see that schedule here.

SAM customers need to know Sioux Area Metro will be implementing several health protocols like social distancing and increased cleaning procedures to help combat the spread of COVID-19 once these additional services get underway.

Source: Dakota News Now