Sick Pet? They Might Be Faking It

One of the best parts of pet ownership is the unconditional love that comes with it.

There's nothing better than coming home after a bad day to your dog or cat or gerbil or cockatoo knowing that you are entering a judgment-free zone where the trials and tribulations of the outside world can just fade away.

But did you know that your best furry or feathered friend may not be as innocent as you want to think they are?

BestLife found a thread on

Twitter from dog and cat owners who claim they have witnessed first hand their beloved pets engaged in active manipulation, even going as far as faking illness or injury.

That initial post was retweeted more than 126,000 times and opened the floodgates for pet owners from all over the world to share their best pet 'drama queen' stories.

And don't think for one minute that our pets aren't capable of being jealous.

Regardless of these 'bad apples', you know you would do anything for your pets. But after reading this, will you ever trust them 100 percent?