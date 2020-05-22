Showdown Series Trophy is South Dakota Slam Dunk

If you look at the numbers there's no doubt that the University of South Dakota was the clear winner in the 2020 South Dakota Showdown Series. The Coyotes topped the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 14.5-6.5 to return the trophy back to Vermillion for the third time in the last four years.

Showdown Series History

2013 – SDSU wins 14-13

2014 – SDSU wins 18-9

2015 – USD wins 14-13

2016 – SDSU wins 16-11

2017 – USD wins 14-13

2018 – USD wins 14-13

2019 – SDSU wins 14.5-11.5

2020 – USD wins 14.5-6.5

The South Dakota Showdown Series, sponsored by the South Dakota Corn Utilization, is a point-based athletic and academic competition between the two in-state university rivals. And USD won 10 of 13 athletic competitions and split a point with a tie in women’s soccer.

According to a USD press release, head-to-head competitions and Summit League Championship finishes in 11 sports factored into the scoring. Five sports – men’s and women’s golf, softball, and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field – had their seasons cut short and could not factor into the scoring. Both programs scored the maximum three points allotted for academic achievement by compiling a student-athlete grade point average above 3.0.

Through yearlong activities and efforts of both SDSU and USD fans, students and campus communities, South Dakota Corn Utilization will be able to provide more than 300,000 meals for adults and children throughout the state because of a $100,000 donation.

The South Dakota Showdown Series also aims to raise awareness, funds, and donations for Feeding South Dakota, a statewide not-for-profit with the goal of eliminating hunger in South Dakota.