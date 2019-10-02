Showcase of Remodeled Homes This Weekend (Oct 5-6)

On the heels of another great Fall Parade of Homes, the Home Builders Associaton of the Sioux Empire presents the 2019 Showcase of Remodeled Homes.

This yearly event displays the area's latest trends in home remodeling. The Association is teaming up with Outdoor Living Showcase to give consumers ideas for their own projects.

The dates for the show is Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6 from Noon to 5 p.m. both days. Projects are located throughout Sioux Falls and Harrisburg.

Remodeling your current living space is great for homeowners who like their current neighborhood, but wish to upgrade their homes. From remodeling to landscaping, professional contractors offer expert advice, and skill to properly finish a project.

There are 17 projects on this year's parade. Many professionals will have before pictures to show their progress. Feel free to ask them any questions about the projects.

A $5 event ticket grants admission into all projects on both events. Tickets available at the entrance of each project's location. Cash or checks only, children two and under are free.