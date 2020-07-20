Shop and Save Now on July’s Best Buys

There never is a good time for a major appliance to go south. But when your fridge dies in the summertime, it can be a real pain. Thankfully refrigerators are one of the many items that may be lower-priced during the month of July according to Consumer Reports (CR).

Consumer Reports famously tests and rates products for quality and prices, and year-round they keep an eye out for products that are deeply discounted every month. There were a lot of sales earlier in July, but a number of products (including fridges) usually drop in price this time of year.

Grills - CR tests everything from portable models to the big ones you could grill an entire grocery store on. Prices can range anywhere from $100 to more than $3,000. It all depends on the features you want and whether you're going with a gas, charcoal, or pellet grill. But there should be some good discounts this month.

Dehumidifiers - In our part of the world, a dehumidifier is almost a must. Humidity above 50% can bring all sorts of unpleasantness into your home, like mold, mildew, and dust mites which can make allergies even worse. You need to decide how large a space you're trying to dry out and then look for a bargain matching your needs.

Insect repellent & Sunscreen - For most people (who love summer) July means lots of hours in the sun and that heat means bugs, bugs & more bugs. So it's good to know you can find tremendous buys on high-quality products in both categories. You don't have to spend a lot to get excellent protection.

Wood stains & Paint - As long as you're wearing your bug repellent and sunscreen, you can get a lot done around the house. If that includes painting your house or staining your deck or fence, the good news is that both of these products tend to drop in price during July.

Home Security Cameras - Since these handy home safety products were invented they've become better and less expensive. If you go the D-I-Y route instead of having someone else install a system, you'll save a bundle. Plus many of these systems are on sale this month.

For even more items that can be found at a reduced price this month, see Consumer Reports.

Source: Consumer Reports