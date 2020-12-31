Shooting Victim Laid In Sioux Falls Street For 25 Minutes

A homicide investigation is underway as police say a man was found lying in the middle of a street of a westside Sioux Falls mobile home park after suffering a fatal gunshot wound.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, Sioux Falls police received a call about a deceased person lying in a street at the intersection of West Pine Meadows Place and West Sandalwood Place in the Pine Meadow mobile home park.

Dakota News Now reports the victim as 27-year-old Michell James Houchins. Houchins was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy on Thursday morning confirmed that Houchins died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police secured video from a surveillance camera that showed Houchins laying in the street for 25 minutes as drivers and a walker passed by his body. Police say they received only one 911 call from the incident. The caller was asked by another person if they wanted to see a dead body.

Police suspect that because no one called in the body sooner, the victim was possibly denied medical attention that could have made a difference.

Police say the victim and the shooter knew each other and that there is no danger to the community. Police are canvassing the area and interviewing residents in the area. They are not releasing any more details at this time as the investigation is just beginning.