Shooting Monday Puts 3 In Sioux Falls Hospital

Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls authorities say three people have been hospitalized after a shooting in northern Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police are looking for the suspect involved in the Monday afternoon shooting. The incident took place at approximately 3 pm at a residence on the 900 block of North Prairie Avenue just ease of Terrace Park.

Google Maps

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens noted in a Monday afternoon press briefing that many officers, detectives, and a canine unit were dispatched to locate the shooter. Officers set up a perimeter and were able to apprehend the suspect in the area of 2nd & Duluth.

Sioux Falls Police believe they do have the suspected shooter in custody and don't believe there is any danger to the public.

Officer Clemens did not have any details about the condition of the victims but did describe the suspect as a Native American or Hispanic man.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.