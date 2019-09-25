Sheriffs Office Needs Help Finding Man Missing In State Park

Custer County Emergency Management posted and update on the status of their search for a missing man assumed somewhere in Custer State Park. Here is the posted UPDATE:

"The ground search for today has been concluded and will resume tomorrow morning with additional resources becoming available. Air Support however will continue tonight until approximately midnight and then will also resume in the morning. We will updated information as it becomes available."

Google Maps

ORIGINAL POST: Custer County Sheriffs Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 22 year old Torger Anders Henckel. He was last seen at his residence in Rapid City Saturday September 21st.

He mentioned he was going out for a hike. His car was located at the Little Devils Tower Trail Head off Highway 16A in Custer. He is believed to be somewhere in the Black Elk Wilderness Area.

Currently, all trails in Custer State Park leading up to Black Elk Peak are being Shut down today into the evening to help facilitate the use of Flir heat sensing equipment to aid in the search.

If you know anything or have seen anything in reference to this missing individual, please contact the Custer County Communications Office at 605-673-8176.

