Sheldon Richardson Returns to the Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are in the reuniting business this week as they are welcoming back a familiar face from a few years ago.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms to bring back defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to help bolster their up-front attack.

The veteran defensive lineman spent the 2018 season with the Minnesota Vikings, excelling enough to get a big contract from the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland rewarded Richardson with a three-year deal and after he started 31 games in those two seasons, the Browns released him in the spring to save about $11 million against the salary cap.

Richardson was a former first-round pick of the New York Jets and the Vikings are hoping they get the best of Richardson to add to a very stout defense on paper.

With Michael Pierce returning from the COVID-19 opt-out, Danielle Hunter coming back from injury, the addition of Tomlinson in free agency and now Richardson, the Vikings should be much improved on the defensive line in 2021.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their roster, off-season mini camp, tickets to future games, and their 2021 schedule, you can visit their team website.