SF Police: Couple Passed Out In Car With Child Inside

Sioux Falls Police were called to a gas station at Russel and Minnesota Ave on Friday afternoon where they found a man and woman unconscious in a car with a one-year-old child inside.

Police say the couple had ingested pills.

Dakota News Now reports that gas station employees took care of the child until authorities arrived.

Police say several doses of NARCAN were used to revive the couple.

Police arrested 22-year-old Domenik Michael Winstead and 21-year-old Nikita Marie Hammer on charges of possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia, ingesting, and abuse or cruelty to a minor under seven-years-old.

Dakota News Now reports the child is fine.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app