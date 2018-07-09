Several New Street Closures Begin in Sioux Falls

So far Sioux Falls street construction for the Summer of 2018 has been in full swing. No matter what part of town involves your daily commute, you most likely have had to deal with construction sites complicating your drive.

There's more to come and you are going to see it right away. Beginning the second week of July, there are several new street closures planned for the city.

Beginning on Monday, the outside southbound lane of South Cliff Avenue will be closed at various locations between Tenth Street and 41st Street to allow construction crews to perform storm drainage repairs. This will be in effect for about a week.

Also on Monday, the inside eastbound and inside westbound lanes of West 49th Street will be closed between Kiwanis Avenue and Western Avenue to allow construction crews to perform sanitary sewer repairs. This is part of a Summer long project.

And Terry Avenue south of Kirkwood Circle to 43rd Street will be closed to all traffic. Traffic on Terry Avenue will be detoured to Marion Road via 41st Street and 49th Street. Plus on Monday, East 12th Street from Bahnson Avenue to Thompson Avenue will be closed. East 12th Street from Thompson Avenue to Cleveland Avenue will remain closed.

Monday's new closures also include North Phillips Avenue between Second Street and Sixth Street will be closed to through traffic to allow construction crews to perform sanitary sewer work. Traffic will be detoured along Sixth Street, Main Avenue, and Second Street.

Then on Tuesday, South Foss Avenue south of Arrowhead Parkway will be closed to allow construction crews to reconstruct the intersection. Access to Foss Avenue north of Arrowhead Parkway will be maintained.

And the outside northbound lane of South Minnesota Avenue will be closed at 34th Street and 37th Street to allow construction crews to replace the accessible curb ramps. West 34th Street will be closed at Minnesota Avenue during this work, however, 37th Street will remain open to traffic. Access to businesses will be maintained.

Then Wednesday, South Denton Avenue will be closed at 82nd Street. Traffic will be maintained on 82nd Street.

A very busy week ahead for street construction in Sioux Falls. Please use caution and reduced speeds while traveling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.

