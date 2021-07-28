Seven August Events You Can’t Miss in Sioux Falls

In between trekking to the Black Hills for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, shopping the weekly Farmers Market's enjoying the Municipal Band concerts, and organizing for back to school, there are still many events to choose from in the month of August. Let's take a look at some.

Cat Fish Bay - It's the Greatest Show on H2O with weekly Friday night shows and performing through Labor Day Monday, September 6.

82nd Sioux Empire Fair August 5-14 - Enjoy ten days of grandstand entertainment, the big midway carnival, your favorite food, and exhibits.

Levitt at the Falls - Live outdoor music on the popular Falls Park West greenway has FREE concerts during the summer for all ages from entertainers in a wide range of music genres.

Strawbale Winery - In a farm-vineyard setting the Summer Porch Series features local artists and musicians. Try a Sangria Sunday to wrap up the week, or get a head start on the next.

Downtown Riverfest - Saturday, August 21 at Cherapa Place on the Downtown River Greenway where the party features live music, kid’s activities, food trucks, cold drinks, retail vendors, canoe rides, live art, and more.

Heartland Country Corn Maze - August 6th - October 24, Located outside Harrisburg, SD, the family can walk through a beautiful natural environment provided by maturing corn. And yes, there are concessions and restrooms.

McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Rodeo - Saturday, August 28 at the Ranch where this year's show begins at 5:30 PM. All the rodeo excitement featuring the Northern Bull Riding Tour along with the popular Barrel Racing and Mutton Busting. Gates open at 4:00 PM.

Always up-to-day, let Experience Sioux Falls be your official guide to all things in the Sioux Empire.