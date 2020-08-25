See Sioux Falls New Dog Park Ribbon Cutting

You're invited! Construction of Sioux Falls’ newest dog park is nearly complete and will be ready for public use this week. The Kirby Dog Park at Fort Sod is an exciting new addition to the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation system and will create a long-desired space for downtown residents and visitors to gather, socialize, and exercise their dogs.

The recently renovated park offers a first-class off-leash dog park experience by providing a variety of new and innovative park amenities.

Park improvements include ornamental fencing, double-gated entrances, artificial turf with antibacterial properties, underground irrigation with sanitization and deodorizing capabilities, shade structures, drinking fountains, pedestrian lighting, charging stations, landscaping, tree plantings, pet waste stations, and various informational park signage.

Kirby Dog Park at Fort Sod-Google Maps

All costs associated with the renovation of this park were generously donated by Joe and Jennifer Kirby. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new park will be held on-site on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. The Kirby Dog Park at Fort Sod is located at 201 South Second Avenue.

Speakers include:

- Mayor Paul TenHaken

- Joe and Jennifer Kirby

- Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Board President, Jim Stavanger

- Parks and Recreation Director, Don Kearney

Event attendees are encouraged to utilize parking available on East Tenth Street and South Second Avenue as well as the on-street parking south of Fawick Park, 200 South Second Avenue.

For information from Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation, visit SiouxFalls.org/Parks or call 605-367-8222.