Second Draw Deadline Approaching for South Dakota Deer

If you want to get in on the second draw of the South Dakota firearm deer season time is running out.

The deadline to apply for tags in the second draw of the new system is Wednesday July 31 at 8:00 AM. I bolded, underlined and italicized the time because every year I talk to someone who gets hosed by that, thinking they have all day.

There are a lot of leftover tags out there, including a ton of buck tags. But you may have to travel for them.

If you have two tags from any of the seasons you are ineligible to apply. If you have one or no tags after the first draw, you are eligible to apply for one more tag in the second draw.

The good news is that if you are applying for a season you have not yet applied, as I have yet to apply for West River, you can still get a preference point for that season if you fail to draw on your first try. The 2019 deer application states that you can only buy a preference point if you fail in the first draw, but after speaking to GFP by phone today I confirmed that you can indeed get a preference point in the second draw, and you can also buy a point after the third drawing on August 30 if you decided not to apply for that season this year.