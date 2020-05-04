Second COVID-19 Screening Location Set up in Sioux Falls

Starting this week, the city of Sioux Falls has a second COVID-19 screening location.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Avera Hospital, together with other community partners, have set up a second Sioux Falls screening location in the Washington High School parking lot.

The screening location will be operational Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

According to Dakota News Now, the decision to open a second location is all part of the emergency management plan for Sioux Falls.

People wondering if they qualify for COVID-19 screening are asked to call 1-877-At-Avera.

Perspective patients wishing to use the second location should call ahead for directions.

Source: Dakota News Now