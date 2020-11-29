SDSU Women Basketball Pull Off Upset of Top 15 Team

The South Dakota State University women's basketball team is becoming a problem for Power 5 schools across the country.

Over the last decade, the SDSU women's basketball team has built not only an elite program within the Summit League but have been getting traction as a great college basketball program throughout the country.

On Saturday, SDSU continued to prove their place amongst the better teams in college basketball with an upset win over a top-ranked team.

South Dakota State defeated No. 15 Iowa State 76-69 behind a great team effort all around for the Jackrabbits.

Iowa State was led by pre-season All-American Ashley Jones who scored 36, but it was too little too late as SDSU who once led by 12, was able to hold off the Cyclones.

South Dakota State got 19 points from Myah Selland who returned from an injury a year ago but were led in scoring by grad transfer Haley Greer who had 20 points in the win.

For more information on the women's basketball team at SDSU, news surrounding the team, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.