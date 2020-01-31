SDSU Students and Staff Begin to Use Digital School ID’s

South Dakota State University has now joined a select group of schools in the nation.

As of this week, SDSU students and staff have begun to start using electronic school ID's as part of their daily routines.

According to Dakota News Now, all students and staff with Apple devices can now have their school ID's on their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Students and staff are able to use the digital ID's on their electronic devices to gain access to places like; residence halls and other campus facilities. The electronic ID's can also be used to pay for dining at campus restaurants and cafeterias, along with laundry, vending, and retail.

The mobile credentials really help to make navigating the campus a seamless experience.

The decision makes SDSU one of nine universities in the nation that are now using mobile credentials to help streamline and simplify the lives of their students and staff.

Source: Dakota News Now