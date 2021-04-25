SDSU Rolls in FCS Playoff Opener Against Holy Cross

The FCS spring season has been filled with crazy storylines and a roller coaster of emotions for all involved.

All that said, on Saturday in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs, everything felt a lot more normal and SDSU looked as good as any team in the country.

Get our free mobile app

South Dakota State defeated Holy Cross 31-3 and improved to 6-1 on the season with their opening round playoff game.

Jaxon Janke scored the first touchdown of the game on an 11 yard pass from Mark Gronowski and the Jacks never looked back.

Gronowski would add two more touchdown passes on the afternoon all to Jadon Janke, with Isaiah Davis adding the icing to the cake with a 60 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

SDSU will now host Southern Illinois next Sunday May 2 in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

For more information on the South Dakota State football team, their roster, ticket information and information surrounding their next game, you can visit their website.