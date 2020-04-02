SDSU Diver Named Male Diver of the Year

Even though sports have halted, the awards have not.

South Dakota State diver Mitch Raihle was named Summit League Male Diver of the Year on Thursday.

Raihle was also named All-Summit League for the third time and has put together one of the most impressive resumes's in Summit League history.

During the 2019-20 season, Raihle won the 3-meter dive competition four times and the 1 meter three times.

Of course, Raihle saw his season come to an end prematurely because of the cancellations pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on SDSU athletics, visit their website.