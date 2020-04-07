SDSU Cancels Campus Events, Activities Amid COVID-19

Dakota News Now reports that South Dakota State University in Brookings has canceled all campus events and activities until the middle of August 15.

Canceled events include:

Summer sports and academic camps hosted by academic departments and intercollegiate athletics

Events held in the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center

Events, including weddings, held by outside groups at university-operated facilities

All large-scale meetings and/or conferences scheduled in campus facilities by the university and/or outside groups

This also includes university-sponsored events that occur off-campus.

The following SDSU facilities will remain closed until further notice:

Wellness Center, McCrory Gardens, South Dakota Art Museum, South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum, the University Bookstore in the University Student Union, SDSU Dairy Bar and SDSU Meat Lab. The Fishback Early Learning Center Preschool will also be closed. The kindergarten on campus is currently closed and it will continue to follow the schedule determined by the Brookings School District.

