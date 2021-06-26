SD’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opening Nearby

It's official. South Dakota's first medical marijuana dispensary is set to open on July 1st. You might be surprised to find out just where the dispensary will be located. Here's a hint: It's probably not where you're thinking.

According to Dakota News Now, the state's first medical marijuana dispensary will be opening in the city of Flandreau next Thursday.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe is opening the dispensary in conjunction with FSST Pharms. It will be located on its reservation at 1314 South Veterans Avenue.

Individuals must meet the Tribe’s medical cannabis ordinance requirements to qualify for medical marijuana. Here are some of the conditions needed in order to qualify:

Cancer

Glaucoma

Arthritis

Migraines

Auto-Immune Disorders

Medical Marijuana remains a hot topic of discussion in the Mount Rushmore State since residents voted in favor of it last November. But it seems Governor Kristi Noem may be coming around to the issue.

Dakota News Now is also reporting the Governor is now expressing her support of medical marijuana after initially campaigning against it last year.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe will also be honoring other valid medical marijuana cards that have been issued in different areas throughout the country and world. Each medical marijuana license will cost the individual $50.

For the full story on the Flandreau, Medical Marijuana Dispensary click here for the article from Dakota News Now.

And for the story on South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and her changing views on medical marijuana click here.

Story Source: Dakota News Now

