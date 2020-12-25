SD’s Becky Hammon Nominated For Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

South Dakota native Becky Hammon is once again a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hammon has represented South Dakota on every level of basketball with nothing but greatness from high school to college to the WNBA and now as a assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs.

During her playing career, she was a 6x WNBA All Star, won Bronze and Gold for Team USA and played 13 years professionally before becoming a coach.

Hammon joins an illustrious group of returning 2021 nominees from Chris Bosh, Richard Hamilton, Swin Cash as well as Ben Wallace.

Additionally in 2021, Paul Pierce, Doug Collins, Michael Cooper, Lauren Jackson, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Val Ackerman and Yolanda Griffith are all first time nominees.

This years class will be inducted in September and the 2020 class will be inducted in May after their enshrinement was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That class includes Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant and will be extra meaningful considering the passing of Bryant in January of 2020.

For more information on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, you can visit their website.