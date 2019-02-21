SDHSAA Releases Proposed Classification Alignments for 2019-2020

The SDHSAA has released the proposed athletic class alignments for the 2019-2020 school years.

This upcoming alignment for both football and basketball sees limited changes, especially in the top classes. A few weeks ago we told you about Harrisburg jumping up to Class 11AAA for football, and that holds true with the released alignments. That is the one change between 11AAA and 11AA this season.

In some of the lower classes, Class 11A will be gaining two extra area teams as Sioux Falls Christian and Canton will be moving up from 11B. Class 11B will be gaining a few teams that were playing 9-man football in 2018 and 2019.

On the basketball side, Class AA will remain with the current 18 teams for the 2019-2020 seasons. Clark/Willow-Lake and Florence/Henry will join Class A, while Bon Homme and Platte-Geddes will drop to Class B. Madison will move to Region 5 of Class A with Clark/Willow-Lake and Florence/Henry going into Region 2.

The entire purposed alignments for every sport can be found here . The alignments will be officially confirmed at the SDHSAA Board of Directors meetings this June.