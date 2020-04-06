The South Dakota High School Activities Association has officially announced the cancellation of remaining winter events and spring activities.

Last week the SDHSAA met and determined dates in which state events could take place IF schools were to return by May 4. The Board of Directors elected to not make a decision on securing those dates or canceling events at that meeting.

Following Governor Kristi Noem's decision to close in-person schooling for the rest of the year across the state, the SDHSAA has pulled the plug on trying to finish state basketball and start spring activities.

"With the Governor’s announcement of in-person school closure for the remainder of the school year, all remaining SDHSAA events for 2019-20, to include all spring activities and all postponed winter events, are canceled. This is an unprecedented time across our state and country, and we do not make this decision lightly. We thank all of the participants, their coaches/directors/advisors/ administration, their parents, and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion, and effort to these events. To our senior participants- we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures. This is difficult, but the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime. The cancellation will be formalized at the April 21st Regular Meeting of the SDHSAA Board of Directors. We look forward to the resumption of high school activities during the 2020-21 school year and will continue to work on those events at this time. The SDHSAA thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process." - Dr. Dan Swartos, SDHSAA Executive Director

Activities and events that have now been called off include state basketball, golf, tennis, and track and field,

