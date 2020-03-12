The South Dakota High School High School Activities Association has announced that the rest of the Class B girl's basketball tournament will be played in front of a limited crowd.

SDHSAA President Dan Swartos has issued a press release regarding the change in ticketing for the rest of the Class B event. The tournament started with full access for fans.

"Based on advisement from the Department of Health and the Governor's Office, a limited ticket model will be implemented for the duration of the Girls State B Basketball Tournament, beginning with this evening's session.

School administrators will be given an allotment of tickets to distribute at their discretion. Tickets will be good for that team's games only.

Any all-season passes that were purchased will be refunded.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

Dan Swartos, SDHSAA Executive Director"

As of now, there are no new updates or changes to next week's scheduled tournaments. The combined Class AA, combined Class A, and boys Class B tournaments are set to take place on March 19-21.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app