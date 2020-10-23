SD Nears 10,000 Active COVID Cases, About 0.01% of the Population

A new COVID-19 record was set in South Dakota on Friday.

The South Dakota Department of Health has announced 1,185 new COVID-19 cases for October 23, setting a new daily case record.

Active cases are now 9,862. That's 0.01114% of South Dakota's total population.

26,984 people have recovered.

203,800 people have tested negative or about 23% of the population.

Dakota News Now reports that 37,202 people, or 0.0420% of the population, have tested positive at some point since testing began.

The state reported 349 hospitalizations, a drop of 6 from yesterday. The latest hospital bed capacity numbers show 13.2% of all beds are occupied by COVID patients. 24.9% of ICU beds are occupied. The state has 34.3% of regular beds and 31.7% of ICU beds available.

Nine new COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Friday. The Department of Health says they can link 356 deaths in some part to COVID-19.