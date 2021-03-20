SD Junior Golf Silent Auction is Going Virtual

The last 12 months have been crazy for everyone, but the fundraising efforts of so many organizations also took a turn with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the golf world in many places was able to forge forward in some capacity, that didn't mean that the same dollars were coming into the sport or the organizations that support the industry.

Here's a great opportunity for you to get some really cool stuff while helping out a great local organization.

The SDGA is holding their annual silent auction to benefit Junior Golf-First Tee and they are taking it virtual this year.

The silent action event will run from April 5 - April 11 and will take place all online.

The South Dakota Golf Association released a statement on their upcoming event.

We know that many of you are sad that the Golf Expo was cancelled due to the pandemic. And a big part of the Expo is our amazing Silent Auction. Don’t worry, we have got you covered! We pivoted and persevered and are taking the auction virtual and now everyone is able to bid on a whole bunch of great items! That’s right, get the same awesome auction items brought to you through your computers, phones, and tablets. With the click of a button you will be able to make bids on your favorite items. Please keep watch on your inbox for all the details and auction link for when we go LIVE! Share with your golfing buddies, family and friends and make plans NOW to join us April 5th at 8 am through April 11 at 8 pm when the auction closes. You get a week to watch, bid, and get your hands on these great items. Thank you for supporting the SDGA Junior Golf Foundation and First Tee — South Dakota.

For more information on the South Dakota Golf Association, Junior Golf, First Tee and upcoming events including the silent auction, you can visit their website.