School for the Blind Awarded $2.5 Million Grant

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has awarded a $2.5 million state grant to construct the new School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Aberdeen.

The governor's office said Wednesday that the funds come from the Governor's Office of Economic Development Future Fund. Noem says the grant will ensure the continued legacy of "quality education and excellent student engagement" for years into the future.

Former Governor Dennis Daugaard last year also pledged $2.5 million for the construction of the school which will be built on Northern State University's campus. It's expected to be finished this year.

The governors' grants match Aberdeen's pledge of $5 million to the school-university campaign. School Superintendent Marje Kaiser says it's "wonderful" to receive that level of support from the city and two governors.

