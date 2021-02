School Delays & Cancellations - Monday, February 15, 2021 7:14 AM

Avon - 2 HRS Late Start

Bon Homme - Closed

Boyden-Hull - Closed

Canton - Closed

Freeman Academy - 2 HRS Late Start

Marion - 2 HRS Late Start

Oldham-Ramona - 2 HRS Late Start

Winner - 2 HRS Late Start

Road Conditions

Get our free mobile app