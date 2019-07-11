Say What! Construction on I-29 in Sioux City Is Almost Complete?

In what surely is one, of the seven signs of the apocalypse, the seemingly never-ending I-29 construction project through Sioux City is reportedly coming to a completion. Quick, somebody pinch me, I think I'm dreaming!

I just don't know what I'll do when I no longer have to swerve in and around construction pylon cones and orange barrels while traveling on that stretch of Interstate through Sioux City.

If you could see me now, I have a little tear that's trickling down my face, much like the Native American from those old "Keep America Beautiful" TV commercials from back in the 70's.

KSFY TV is reporting by the end of this year, construction on Interstate 29 in Sioux City should be finished. (Let the hallelujah chorus kick in!)

Iowa Department of Transportation officials report the project has been underway for the past 15 years. (Gee, I wonder if the contractors got a bonus if they finished early?) Come on, admit it, you know you were thinking the same thing?

As KSFY reports, the construction project began back in 2004 and is designed to improve safety for drivers traveling that stretch of Interstate highway in the area.

According to the project manager, if the weather continues to cooperate, the entire project should be buttoned up by the end of December at the absolute latest.

