Sanford Sports Complex Summer Games Wraps Up the Summer

We just can't get enough of summer play. And that includes everyone who enjoys volleyball, basketball and bean bags. Throw in a food truck or two and you have a party that will be hard to turn down.

Coming up on Saturday, August 4 the Sanford Sports Complex will debut its new summer event aimed at bringing people together for outdoor fun featuring competition, food, drinks, and music.

The Sanford Sports Complex Summer Games at the Sanford Pentagon is not just for competitors but for spectators. There will be organized basketball, volleyball and bean-bag tournaments in addition to food trucks, inflatables, vendors and a live DJ.

Team registrations are open now. There’s no charge for spectators.

Everything begins at 9:00 AM in the parking lot north of the Sanford Pentagon.

If you would like to register a team here are the details:

3-on-3 basketball tournament: Divisions based on age and gender from Grade 4 to adult. Each team can have up to four players. The entry fee is $80 per team.

Grass volleyball tournament: 4-on-4 play for co-ed and women’s divisions with bracket based on age groups. The entry fee is $85 per team.

Beanbag tournament: Two players per team. Entry fee is $50 per team.

