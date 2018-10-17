The Sioux Falls Marathon may be over, but there’s always another race on the horizon – and Sanford POWER can help. Based at the Sanford Fieldhouse in Sioux Falls, POWER offers a comprehensive evaluation for runners.

The Runner’s Clinic is designed to specifically diagnose, treat and prevent running injuries. While working one-on-one with our expert sports medicine and rehab team, you will develop an individualized program for achieving your running goals – no matter what they are.

Your evaluation will be conducted by a Sanford POWER physical therapist, who will teach you why injuries happen, what injuries you are prone to and how you can prevent them. During your evaluation, we use high-speed video cameras in conjunction with an automated motion capture system to provide precise, biomechanical assessments for real-time feedback and slow-motion playback of your running technique.

Sanford POWER is committed to improving your running technique, treating existing injuries and preventing new injuries from occurring.

Please call the Fieldhouse front desk for more details at 605-312-7800

About Sanford POWER

Sanford POWER is the region’s most well established Sports Performance Training Program. Our goal is to improve athletic performance by stressing the principles of proper functional movement through customized programming based on an individual’s specific needs.

The integrated focus of our professional staff can help maximize an athlete’s potential improvement with their strength, speed, power, and agility. In addition, we have the resources to identify those keys components of nutrition, hydration, and biomechanics to deliver the most comprehensive program available while reducing the incidence of injury.

Our certified strength coaches, along with our orthopedic physicians, physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, sports nutritionist and the Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI), offer the most integrated and comprehensive sports performance programming available to athletes of all ages and skill levels.