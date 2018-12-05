Sanford Lorraine Cross Award Announced

Doctors Jean Bennett and Katherine High are the inaugural winners of the Sanford Lorraine Cross Award .

After the selection process was designed Sanford Health had before them the vision to make changes that matter. Changes that make a difference. And honor those who are pioneering change. With that vision a $1 million award was presented to Bennett and High for their contributions in getting the first FDA approval on a gene therapy drug to cure a specific form of congenital retinal dystrophy.

Sanford Health

Dr. Jean Bennett and Dr. Katherine High met early in their careers bonding over a shared interest in gene therapy and similar backgrounds. The two doctors pursued their careers researching Leber’s congenital amaurosis and hemophilia, respectively.

According the Sanford Health research means nothing if it doesn’t do something. The Sanford Lorraine Cross Award honors a breakthrough, innovation or cure that has a direct effect on global health. It’s not about theories or philosophies – it’s about finding discoveries that do something.