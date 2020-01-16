Sanford International Raises $140,000 for Local Charities

The inaugural Sanford International in 2018 was a huge success but after seeing the numbers from the 2019 event, one could say the 2nd annual event was a hole in one.

The Sanford International announced this week that they raised $140,000 for local beneficiaries during their 2019 tournament.

That amount was double what they raised in 2018.

Organizations benefiting this year include the Sanford Health Foundation, Sioux Falls Sports Authority, Make-A-Wish, the First Tee and the South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame.

The hope is that the tournament will continue to grow and even more money can go back into the community with more successful events down the road.

In 2020, the Sanford International will move up the tournament from the previous two years and will take place September 7-13 at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.