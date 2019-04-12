Sanford International is Looking for Volunteers

Talk to anyone who volunteered last year or attended the Sanford International golf tournament and they will tell you what a spectacular event it was.

Volunteer registration for the Sanford International is now open for the September 16-22 event at Minnehaha Country Club (MCC) in Sioux Falls. The event brings the best players on the PGA TOUR Champions to Sioux Falls and tremendous philanthropic impact to local children’s charities. There are many volunteer committees to choose from such as caddies, manual leader boards, marshals, golf carts, standard bearers and more.

And by volunteering you’re entitled to perks. Cool looking clothing, access to tournament grounds, breakfast and lunch during your shift, access to Volunteer Appreciation Party and a chance to play at MCC on Volunteer Day.

You don't want to wait to sign up. Committees are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.