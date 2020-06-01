Sanford International has Players Committed

Scott McCarron, Mark Calcavecchia and David Toms are among the PGA Champions who will be making the trip to Sioux Falls for the 2020 Sanford International. This year with the coronavirus pandemic organizers have pushed the event back to September 9-13 at Minnehaha Country Club.

Tickets for the 5-day tournament are on sale now with many options to the public. You can attend any day and for the true golf spectator the Sanford International has a weekly grounds ticket. Other options include Club Cambria, family packages, Golf-4 package, youth and group tickets too. And according the Sanford International site, thanks to DriveSafeSD.com all First Responders as well as Active, Reserve, Veteran, and Retired U.S. Military personnel will receive FREE admission each day Friday-Sunday.

With regard to COVID-19, organizers will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary. The Sanford International is including several protections and precautions throughout the week of the tournament:

Increased hand sanitizer dispensers, hand washing stations and dispersion of masks in key areas

Additional food safety protocols including eliminating self-serve buffets, increased pre-packaged options, and encouraging cashless transactions

Hospitality venues cleaned and sanitized regularly. Reconfiguring seating to encourage social distancing measures

Shuttles sanitized after every drop off. Additional shuttles provided to accommodate sanitizing fulfillment

Check back for player updates.