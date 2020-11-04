Sanford Health Postpones Surgeries

Record high numbers are being seen across the country with people having the coronavirus. Here in Sioux Falls, one medical facility has elected to postpone surgeries.

According to Associated Press, Sanford Health is temporarily rescheduling non-emergency surgeries as it deals with an influx of coronavirus patients.

Sanford Vice President of Operations Andy Munce said the move is a standard part of its surge plan to ensure it can maintain staffing and bed capacity for the patients who need it.

The South Dakota Department of Health said the number of positive coronavirus tests on Tuesday reached 1.004. That brings the total in South Dakota to 48,854. The overall death toll is now 446.

Meanwhile, the Sioux Falls City Council on Tuesday passed the first reading for a city-wide mask mandate. A second reading will take place on Tuesday, November 10.