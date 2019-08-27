Sanford Harmony Working to Make the World A Better Place

If you don't know what Sanford Harmony is, you're not alone. Until yesterday, I had not the faintest idea what it was and what it is striving to do in our tumultuous world. Which is- - a lot.

Sanford Harmony is what is referred to as an SEL program, or a Social Emotional Learning program. Through a partnership between Sioux Falls philanthropist T. Denny Sanford and the San Diego-based National University System, Sanford Harmony is becoming the "fastest-growing PreK-6 grade SEL program in the country."

The aspirations for this organization and its related programs, Sanford Inspire and the Sanford Institute of Philanthropy, are high. The ultimate goal is, to bring about "innovative, inspirational and transformative change worldwide."

The path to that goal includes a curriculum offered at no charge to "teachers, schools, districts and nonprofit organizations" which aims to help students learn how to build healthy relationships beginning in early childhood.

Harmony activities encourage children to listen, to share, and to care. They also help kids to embrace diversity, as well as develop empathy, critical thinking, and problem-solving tools.

The wider ambitions for these programs are to support a worldwide peace-building community with the intention of fostering a more positive society, globally.

A towering endeavor? Yes. But the rewards of a more peaceful planet? Immense!

If you would like to find out more about Sanford Harmony for your school, students, teachers or non-profit organizations, find them online or call 1-844-480-4500.