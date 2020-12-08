Salvation Army Match Day is this Weekend

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive is about to get one of its biggest holiday boots in recent years. This Saturday in Sioux Falls is Match Day. And one local business is stepping up to make sure your donation becomes a win-win.

On Saturday, December 12 One American Bank of Sioux Falls will not only match your monetary donation but it will add $80 to your $20, according to Dakota News Now. With 2020 being turned upside down with the coronavirus your donations are so important this year.

In the past there have been up to 30 Red Kettle locations with volunteers in the city. You can be an individual ringer, ring with a group or you can be a virtual ringer by putting your social network in gear and ask your friends to donate online.

Dakota News Now reports that Community Relations Director at the Salvation Army Marcie Priestley has said applications for assistance are up by more than 260.

A few things you notice about many bell ringers in Sioux Falls, they always have a smile on their face, they wish you a Merry Christmas and they say thank you.