Sale Of Former Huset’s Speedway Is Finalized

It's been a long strange trip. But the wait is almost over.

Racing is coming back to Huset's Speedway.

According to HusetsSpeedway.Com the sale of the legendary speedway has been finalized and racing is just around the corner. Tod Quiring, who also owns another favorite racing venue, the Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota, has acquired the 3/8 mile dirt track along with it's assets.

So when can we load up the family and make our way to Huset's for some racing excitement and fun?

The first event is scheduled for August 2nd. You can get all the details here along with ticket and advance ticket information. Plus there's information on other races at Huset's along with Jackson Motorplex.

In these strange times it's great to have some...great news!

Drivers, start your engines!