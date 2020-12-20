S.D. Beef Industry Council Steps Up to Help Frontline Workers

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council is stepping up to help those working on the frontline, with the power of beef.

According to Dakota News Now, the beef council is sending $50,000 in beef bucks and supplies to hospitals and healthcare systems across the state of South Dakota.

Not only is the council donating beef supplies to healthcare workers, but the 'beef bucks' can be used to purchase numerous beef products in stores, along with restaurants.

In times like these, healthcare workers will take all the help they can get, and Dr. Mikel Holland, Avera St. Mary’s President, and Chief Medical Officer expressed his appreciation to Dakota News Now.

We’ve had to increase staff, and people are working extra shifts, They are getting tired. Our community, various industries, have stepped up and we just really appreciate everything everyone has been doing. -Dr. Mikel Holland, Avera St. Mary's President/CMO

Healthcare workers in our area are expressing their overwhelming appreciation for what communities have been doing to help frontline workers at local hospitals and facilities. They are also continuing to encourage residents to wash hands, wear masks, and practice social distancing.

Story Source: Dakota News Now

Story Source: South Dakota Beef Industry Council