Rummagers Catch a Break as Chances of Rain Early Next Week

How many times have you rummaged in the rain and wind? If you're a "Sioux Fallsian" and Kingwood Rummage is your game, this has been a pretty good week to get out and find some bargains. After a spell of much needed warmer weather, it looks like the Sioux Falls area could receive some moisture early next week. According to the National Weather Service, showers could roll into the area on Monday night and last through Tuesday night. Sunny skies return on Wednesday.

Talking with Marion, South Dakota farmer, Kyle Gossen, "Bailing should be done by this weekend for most area farmers but we would certainly take a half-inch of rain or so."

According to Drought.gov, a website that tracks moisture throughout the United States, South Dakota is faring pretty well for the most part with 22% listed as "abnormally dry" as of June 2, 2020. Those areas were concentrated throughout the Black Hills and the extreme northwest. Only 1% of the state undergoing "moderate drought."

It would be a good weekend to plan an outdoor adventure with the family although there are chances of rain mainly in the evenings. Throw a rainfly on the tent and you're good to go. Have a great weekend!