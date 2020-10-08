Ruby Tuesday Files For Bankruptcy 185 Restaurants Closing Doors

On Wednesday it was announced that Restaurant Chain Ruby Tuesday has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Many restaurants nationwide are struggling during this COVID 19 pandemic. Ruby Tuesday sights the outbreak and other challenges as causes for the closure of 185 locations.

USA TODAY reported Ruby Tuesday chief marketing officer Jenifer Boyd Harmon stating "We do not anticipate any additional restaurant closures at this time. We remain committed to providing our guests with safe, quality experiences at all our current locations."

Sioux Falls has one Ruby Tuesday located at 2425 S Shirley Ave.

Ruby Tuesday Inc. is described as an American cuisine casual dining restaurant chain. The restaurant concept started in 1972 by Samuel E. Beall III.

The corporation was formed in 1996 as a reincorporation of Morrison Restaurants Inc. They are headquartered in Maryville, Tennessee, and have had between 270 to 300 locations worldwide.