Royal River Casino in Flanadreau Re-Opens

COVID-19 has caused so many problems for so many people and businesses. That said, it's great to see businesses making a run at opening up again. We saw this morning that Royal River Casino in Flandreau, South Dakota is opening the doors again. According to a press release:

We’ve missed sharing your entertainment experiences with you, and have been looking forward to the welcoming you back to make new memories together again at Royal River Casino & Hotel.

Everyone’s health and well-being remains our highest priority, and that means things will look a little different as we reopen. We are constantly monitoring the situation and have modified our property to ensure that we are operating in a way that keeps you and our team members safe.

Our number one priority is protecting the health and safety of our guests, team members, and community. So while our doors may have been closed, behind the scenes we have been diligently cleaning and sanitizing our property and creating enhanced health and safety protocols with expert help from FSST Tribal Health Officials.

We are truly grateful for you, all of our guests, and our valued team members. The time apart has been challenging, which is all the more reason to celebrate being together once again. We are excited to welcome you back.

Royal River Management