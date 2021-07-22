Rolling Stones Announce New Date for Minneapolis Show

Stones fans, the long wait is almost over!

After months of uncertainty surrounding the status of the Rolling Stones scrapped 2020 tour dates because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the band has finally unveiled dates for the newly dubbed No Filter 2021 Tour, with this message on their website:

We are thrilled to be able to announce the rescheduled dates for the Rolling Stones 2020 US tour, which will now go ahead this fall!

We want to thank you all for your patience during this very difficult and unprecedented time.

Get our free mobile app

The new dates start September 26 in St. Louis and run through November 20 in Austin, Texas.

But the date that matters most to local Stones fans is Sunday, October 24. That's the date the band will come to the Twin Cities for a show at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Tickets for the rescheduled Minneapolis show are on sale now and range from $66 to $496 per ticket (plus taxes and fees).

THE ROLLING STONES - NO FILTER 2021 TOUR

9/26 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

9/30 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

10/4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Field

10/9 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

10/13 - New Orleans, LA - Jazz and Heritage Festival

10/17 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

10/24 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

10/29 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

11/2 - Dallas, TX - Cotton Bowl Stadium

11/6 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

11/11 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

11/15 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

11/20 - Austin, TX - Circuit of The Americas